Nia DaCosta sees a direct line from Juneteenth to her new film “Candyman”.

In a new video, the director shares her thoughts on the June 19 holiday, which commemorates the day in 1865 when Texas declared an end to slavery.

“In one way, it’s a celebration of life, of freedom, of possibility,” she says of the holiday. “On the other side, it’s incredibly difficult, and there’s a lot of pain. They kind of walk hand-in-hand. I think that’s something about this film as well. There’s still this bittersweet hope.”

DaCosta also talks about how the world has changed since she finished filming “Candyman” in the fall of 2019, including the pandemic and the protests over the murder of George Floyd.

“In the real world, we create monsters of men all the time,” DaCosta said. “People are murdered, they become either saints or they’re vilified.”

This week, U.S. President Joe Biden signed a proclamation making Juneteenth a national holiday.

“Juneteenth is a day of profound weight and power,” Biden wrote in his proclamation. “A day in which we remember the moral stain and terrible toll of slavery on our country — what I’ve long called America’s original sin. A long legacy of systemic racism, inequality, and inhumanity. But it is a day that also reminds us of our incredible capacity to heal, hope, and emerge from our darkest moments with purpose and resolve.”