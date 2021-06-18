New emotional details surrounding Princess Diana’s final days are coming to light in a new documentary.

In “Diana”, which aired Thursday night in the U.K., Richard Kay, a longtime royal reporter and friend of the late Princess of Wales detailed her final phone call.

“I spoke to her that night,” Kay said, according to The Mirror. “[The] police said that the last call she made was to me.”

Kay went on to say the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry, who died in a car crash resulting from a high-speed paparazzi chase in Paris in 1997, just “wanted to come back and see her boys.”

He added that Diana was “in quite a good place.”

“She was desperate to try and make a fresh start and do something different,” Kay continued, “to explore a different kind of royalty.”

Next month, William and Harry will be reunited to commemorate their mother on what would have been her 60th birthday to unveil a statue dedicated to her on the grounds of Kensington Palace.