Will Smith and Kevin Hart are taking over “Red Table Talk” for a very special Father’s Day episode.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris will be stepping aside from their usual hosting duties on Sunday, June 20, as Smith and Hart take the reins on the hard-hitting talk show.

The pair will discuss their biggest parenting mistakes along with the biggest lessons that fatherhood has taught them so far.

“What makes a good father?” asks Smith in the trailer.

“Being different from mine,” Hart replies.

“I literally had to learn how to care about how people feel,” Smith says. “It is a vicious betrayal to not care how they feel.”

The stand-up comedian and the “Hitch” actor also talk about being dads to teenage daughters.

“One of the things I ran into with Willow, because she was raised around good men, she has a little bit of naivety around what [predatory] behaviour would be like,” says Smith.

“Willow’s 20 now, but from 16 to 19, I really found myself colliding with her. I just felt like she didn’t totally comprehend some of the difficulties [that could arise].”

The “Red Table Talk” Father’s Day special drops on Facebook Watch on Sunday, June 20 at 12 p.m. ET.