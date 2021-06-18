Kylie Jenner is answering all the burning questions during the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” reunion.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 23, opened up about becoming obsessed with her lips and lip liner while speaking with Andy Cohen and her big sisters on part one of the reunion special.

According to Jenner, it all started with a boy.

“I have really small lips and I didn’t ever think about it until I had one of my first kisses and a guy said to me, ‘Oh my god, you’re such a good kisser but you have such small lips,’ she revealed. “From then on I felt un-kissable. I had an insecurity because this guy said something to me.”

She added, “Then I got this obsession with makeup because I would over-line my lips.”‘

Over-lining her lips later led Jenner to get lip injections and launch her iconic Lip Kits.

Later, when Cohen asked about her billionaire status, Jenner replied, “I don’t wake up and look at myself in the mirror, like, ‘Good morning self-made billionaire.'”

In 2019, Forbes named Jenner the world’s youngest “self-made” billionaire.

The “KUWTK” reunion continues next week.