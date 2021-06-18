Model Martha Hunt and her photographer fiancé Jason McDonald are expecting their first child. 

Hunt took to Instagram on Friday, June 18 to share the happy announcement.

 

“Full heart 🙏 growing belly 🕊🌱,” she wrote, while captioning a photograph of herself wearing a bandeau-style bikini.

The model looked radiant as she showed fans her blossoming baby bump. 

“MAMA 😍😍😍😍 CONGRATULATIONS ANGELS @marthahunt & @j_mcd lucky lucky baby,” wrote fellow runway star Gigi Hadid.

“Eeeeeek so exciting!!!” added “Emily in Paris” actress Lily Collins.

Hunt announced her engagement to McDonald back in January 2020.

