Model Martha Hunt and her photographer fiancé Jason McDonald are expecting their first child.
RELATED: Livestream: Victoria’s Secret Angels Elsa Hosk, Martha Hunt And Taylor Hill Reveal New Bra Collection
Hunt took to Instagram on Friday, June 18 to share the happy announcement.
“Full heart 🙏 growing belly 🕊🌱,” she wrote, while captioning a photograph of herself wearing a bandeau-style bikini.
The model looked radiant as she showed fans her blossoming baby bump.
RELATED: Zendaya And Martha Hunt Take On The Day With Michael Kors’ Access Smartwatch
“MAMA 😍😍😍😍 CONGRATULATIONS ANGELS @marthahunt & @j_mcd lucky lucky baby,” wrote fellow runway star Gigi Hadid.
“Eeeeeek so exciting!!!” added “Emily in Paris” actress Lily Collins.
Related: Victoria’s Secret Angel Martha Hunt Breaks ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Record
Hunt announced her engagement to McDonald back in January 2020.