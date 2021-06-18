Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Model Martha Hunt and her photographer fiancé Jason McDonald are expecting their first child.

RELATED: Livestream: Victoria’s Secret Angels Elsa Hosk, Martha Hunt And Taylor Hill Reveal New Bra Collection

Hunt took to Instagram on Friday, June 18 to share the happy announcement.

“Full heart 🙏 growing belly 🕊🌱,” she wrote, while captioning a photograph of herself wearing a bandeau-style bikini.

The model looked radiant as she showed fans her blossoming baby bump.

RELATED: Zendaya And Martha Hunt Take On The Day With Michael Kors’ Access Smartwatch

“MAMA 😍😍😍😍 CONGRATULATIONS ANGELS @marthahunt & @j_mcd lucky lucky baby,” wrote fellow runway star Gigi Hadid.

“Eeeeeek so exciting!!!” added “Emily in Paris” actress Lily Collins.

Related: Victoria’s Secret Angel Martha Hunt Breaks ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Record

Hunt announced her engagement to McDonald back in January 2020.