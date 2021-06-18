Chrissy Teigen is stepping down from the newly launched Safely brand.

Just three months after launching the home cleaning and self-care line with Kris Jenner, the Cravings cookbook author, 35, announced she would no longer work with the brand.

“Chrissy will be stepping away from Safely to take much-needed time to focus on herself and be with her family,” Safely said in a statement shared to Instagram.

Safely Instagram. Photo: @getsafely/Instagram

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Shares ‘Friendly’ DMs From Michael Costello After Accusing Him Of Faking Screenshots

“We fully support her decision and are so thankful for her contributions,” it continued. “The brand will continue to move forward and focus on our important mission of bringing high-quality, hard-working cleaning products to all American households.”

The news of Teigen’s departure comes just days after the former model released a lengthy apology for her past online behaviour and addressed allegations of bullying.

“Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past,” she wrote. “There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn’t deserve them. No one does.”

RELATED: Leona Lewis Reveals She Was ‘Embarrassed And Deeply Hurt’ By Michael Costello After Chrissy Teigen Bullying Claims

Teigen also stepped away from her guest voiceover role in the upcoming season of the Mindy Kaling created comedy series “Never Have I Ever” following the multiple bullying allegations.

Teigen and Jenner, 65, launched Safely in March.