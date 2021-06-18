More details about the circumstances surrounding Chris Harrison’s departure from “The Bachelor” have been revealed.

According to a new report by Variety, the former host walked away from the show with over $11 million ($9M USD) plus contractual fees.

The payout amounts to around the same figure that Harrison would have earned from two years of working on the franchise.

Elsewhere, the bombshell report also claimed that current “Bachelorette” Katie Thurston refused to star in her season if Harrison was host.

Insiders told Variety that Thurston spoke directly to Harrison, telling him that she would not feel comfortable taking part if he was involved due to the controversy surrounding him.

This conversation reportedly “upset and hurt” Harrison, according to sources.

Harrison officially exited the dating franchise after 19 years earlier this month.

His departure came after controversy brewed earlier this year when it was revealed that “Bachelor” contestant Rachael Kirkconnell had attended a “plantation-themed” sorority party in 2018.

After the scandal came to light, Harrison spoke about it in an interview, condemning critics of Kirkconnell for playing “judge, jury, executioner.”

Adding, “This poor girl Rachael, who has just been thrown to the lions, I don’t know how you are equipped when you have never done this before, to be woke enough, to be eloquent enough, to be ready to handle this. And my guess is, this woman needs a little time.”

Kirkconnell apologized for her “racist and offensive actions,” but Harrison’s comments garnered their own backlash, prompting him to apologize on social media and television.

He then went on a “temporary” hiatus from the show and didn’t appear on the “After the Final Rose” special at the end of the season, with “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man” host Emmanuel Acho filling in.

On Instagram, Harrison shared a statement about his departure, writing, “I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of ‘The Bachelor’ franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter. I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime.”

Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment released a joint statement confirming his exit, which read, “Chris Harrison is stepping aside as host of ‘The Bachelor’ franchise. We are thankful for his many contributions over the past 20 years and wish him all the best on his new journey.”