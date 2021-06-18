Click to share this via email

While musical acts everywhere are announcing new tours after the COVID-19 pandemic halted large gatherings, many fans are hoping the Spice Girls will follow suit.

Mel Chisholm, a.k.a. Mel C or Sporty Spice, joined ITV’s “Good Morning Britain” on Friday to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their track “Wannabe” and hinted whether the iconic ’90s girls group would hit the stage this year.

According to the 37-year-old singer, the band would be “absolute fools” to not want to head back out on the road.

She added, “Well you know, that’s the dream.”

This July will mark 25 years since the Spice Girls released Wannabe 😮🎤@MelanieCmusic talks about their upcoming 25th anniversary plans 🥳 pic.twitter.com/r2QdADlzYd — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 18, 2021

The Spice Girls are made up of Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, Melanie Brown (Mel B) and Victoria Beckham.

In 2019, the group reunited for a 13-date tour across the U.K. and Ireland. However, Beckham didn’t join the tour.

“It was so much better than we ever could have dreamed of,” Mel said of the tour. “And we’d be absolute fools to not want to do that again.”

Later revealing that she is “always pushing” for another one.

The last time all five singers were on stage together was in 2012 when they performed during the Olympics Closing Ceremony in London.