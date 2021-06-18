Chaka Khan and Lionel Richie were among the icons of the music industry honoured with the Rhapsody & Rhythm Award at this year’s Celebration of Legends Benefit Concert in Nashville.

Quincy Jones and Smokey Robinson also received the honour from the National Museum of African American Music.

The award recognizes the artists’ contributions to music, which have spanned multiple decades.

“This award goes to not just myself, but so many women who went before me,” said Khan, while accepting her award from Bobby Brown. “Some were my contemporaries, others were not, from Billie Holiday to Whitney Houston. This award goes to them, my sisters on this planet and in this field.”

She continued, “I’ve had a beautiful career so far and I’m not finished yet.”

Richie also shared some heartfelt words in his pre-recorded speech.

“This award is the heartfelt confirmation that when I have kids that walk up to me and say, ‘I wanna be like you,’ that’s when I figured I did the right thing,” he said.

The benefit concert featured both live and virtual tribute performances, including a musical tribute to Quincy Jones. Watch the performance on the video above.