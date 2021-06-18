Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s Welsh soccer team is headed to the U.S., but the “Deadpool” star is hoping to send them north of the border.

Wrexham AFC will be in the United States next month for an exhibition match against the Philadelphia Union. They will also take part in a five day training camp.

The match, which is their first against a Major League Soccer team, will also be the first time Reynolds and McElhenney will see their team play at the same time.

RELATED: Blake Lively Reacts To Ryan Reynolds’ Heartwarming Match Song ‘Get Back To Love’

“As part of the Club’s preparations for the 2021/22 season, the Red Dragons will spend five days at a training camp, including the showpiece fixture,” a press release read. “Philadelphia is the home city of Wrexham co-chairman Rob McElhenney, and it is anticipated he and Ryan Reynolds will be together to watch the team live for the first time.”

They will also host a “community event” that “will see Rob McElhenney play an integral part. Several local charities will subsequently benefit from Wrexham AFC’s first visit to the United States.”

But there is a different team Reynolds hopes his team will play against.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Lives In ‘Grand Theft Auto’-Inspired World In ‘Free Guy’ Trailer

“Here we go,” Reynolds celebrated on Instagram, before calling out his hometown of Vancouver’s team. “Must find way to play @whitecapsfc.”