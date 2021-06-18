Henry Cavill’s girlfriend is addressing accusations of cultural appropriation that have been caused by a resurfaced photograph.

In a photo which has been widely shared on Twitter, Natalie Viscuso was pictured wearing east African tribal attire, while her neck was coloured darker from the neck down.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the former reality TV star explained that the image was from a 2008 TV show in Namibia.

“Firstly, I’d like to say that I’m sorry if this image surfacing has caused any offence,” she began. “It is a photo from 2008 for a TV show in Namibia. The tribe I was living with painted my skin as part of an initiation ceremony and an acceptance into their culture.”

Viscuso continued, “Never in a million years did I think that this would be offensive, in fact, I felt honoured that they would initiate me. However, with the lessons that we are all learning in today’s climate, it is important that I recognize that this is potentially hurtful. My deepest and most sincere apologies.”

Cavill and Viscuso made their relationship Instagram official in April 2021.

The “Superman” actor recently told fans that he was “very happy in love and in life,” while addressing social media animosity.

“I’d be enormously grateful if you were happy with me. If you can’t bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself,” he wrote on Instagram.