Lauren Burnham is celebrating one week as a mom of three. Burnham took to Instagram on Friday to share some sweet moments since she and husband, Arie Luyendyk Jr., welcomed their twins, a boy and girl, on June 11. In a YouTube video released Wednesday, the couple announced that they named their son Lux.

The name reveal came as Luyendyk and Burnham were getting ready to head home with their son and introduce him to their older daughter, 2-year-old Alessi. Their newborn daughter, whose name has yet to be revealed, had to stay behind in the hospital, where she currently remains, due to breathing issues.

In the post, Burnham said she can’t wait to have both her “sweet babies” home.

“Happy first week of life to my sweet babies. looking forward to double the diapers, double the feedings, double the snuggles. can’t wait to have you both home.🙏🏼,” Burnham wrote alongside the slideshow which featured photos of Lux and their baby girl, Alessi and the couple at home and in the hospital with their twins.

Burnham revealed that their newborn girl would have to stay hospitalized on Tuesday, “I’ve never felt heartbreak like this,” she wrote. “Pls say prayers for our girl.”

In their YouTube video, Luyendyk further detailed his newborn girl’s medical issues.

“She’s having some trouble with her breathing. She’s not on oxygen. She’s perfectly healthy. Her development, she’s a little bit behind, so if she gets really relaxed her heart rate slows down because her breathing is slowing and that is concerning,” he said. “You don’t want to take her home and have something happen, so they’re just being extra, extra careful.”

In a Wednesday post to his Instagram Story, Luyendyk said his youngest daughter is “doing much better now.” Later that day, The Bachelor alum shared a video of himself rocking the newborn girl in the hospital, writing that he was “checking in on our baby girl.”

Shortly thereafter, the proud dad shared a shot of himself kissing his son’s head. “Hanging with this one while we wait for his sister to come home,” he wrote. “Love him so much.”

