The stars are gearing up to walk the red carpet at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre ahead of Friday night’s “F9: The Fast Saga” premiere.

Picking up where “The Fate of the Furious” left off, the ninth film in the franchise finds Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto reunited with his estranged brother Jakob, played by John Cena.

But it’s not exactly a happy reunion as Jakob, a deadly assassin, wants revenge against his big brother, working with Charlize Theron’s Cipher to take Dom down.

On top of all that, the film brings back fan-favourite character Han, played by Sung Kang, who was thought to have died in “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift”.

Justin Lin returns to direct “F9” after helming the third, fourth, fifth and sixth films in the series.

Meanwhile, Cardi B and Reggaeton sensation Ozuna make special cameo appearances.

Speaking to Deadline, Lin said, “I think probably the most challenging aspect was the fact that the ambition of this film was to not only explore a character that’s a blood relative to Dom Toretto. But at the same time, by doing that, it was going to open up a lot of different chapters, and it was going to answer a lot of questions from previous films.”

“F9: The Fast Saga” opens in theatres on June 25.

Watch the red carpet live stream above from 9.30 p.m ET.