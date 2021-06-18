If there’s anyone who knows about the challenges that come with being the intern, it’s Monica Lewinsky.

On Friday, the former White House intern took to Twitter to share her support for a HBO Max intern who went viral after accidentally sending out a test email to thousands of subscribers.

Can't wait for integration test email #2. The cliff hanger from #1 is killing me. #HBOMax pic.twitter.com/vmCe6b2PbI — Kyle St. James (has Divinity ⚪) (@KyleStJames) June 18, 2021

The streaming service took to Twitter to clear up the error, explaining that “yes, it was the intern. No, really. And we’re helping them through it.”

We mistakenly sent out an empty test email to a portion of our HBO Max mailing list this evening. We apologize for the inconvenience, and as the jokes pile in, yes, it was the intern. No, really. And we’re helping them through it. ❤️ — HBOMaxHelp (@HBOMaxHelp) June 18, 2021

Many people shared their own hilarious takes on the whole fiasco.

I hope everyone watches my new show called Integration Test Email #1 coming to HBO Max soon! We're trying something new with the marketing…. — Cristela Alonzo (@cristela9) June 18, 2021

Dear Intern,

I once didn’t recognize then-VP George HW Bush and almost didn’t let him into a meeting…in the Cabinet Room. Of The White House. Where he worked. 🤷🏼‍♀️

He was actually as gracious as HBO Max Help appears to be being…you’ll be fine. — ͏Postcards4USA (@postcards4USA) June 18, 2021

The hbo Max intern walking into the office after reading all the “ dear intern “ tweets knowing he gave them free promo pic.twitter.com/DW7YLwG4XL — jw (@iam_johnw2) June 18, 2021

Lewinsky also shared her two cents on the situation.

The activist is known for being the former mistress of President Bill Clinton, who she met while working as a young intern in the White House.

dear intern: it gets better. ♥️ ps. don’t wear a beret for awhile, k? — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) June 18, 2021

“Dear intern: it gets better,” wrote the fashion designer and TV star.

She added, “ps. don’t wear a beret for awhile, k?”

Lewinsky famously wore a beret while being pictured beside President Clinton before the affair was uncovered.