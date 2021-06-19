A dance group dubbed Shuffolution is making a big impression on “America’s Got Talent”, but they’re not exactly typical.

“We’re not professional dancers,” explains one of the group’s members in a sneak peek at their appearance on Monday’s “AGT”. “We started in our living rooms, we started behind our cameras on social media, and the community started growing.”

Shuffling, the dancer explained, originated at EDM musical festivals, “and we’re here to bring it to the professional level, and the biggest stage.”

As another member of the group revealed, they’d been dancing together via social media for awhile, but had only been practicing together for the last three months.

The group’s exuberant performance brought the crowd to its feet, and earned standing ovations from all four “AGT” judges.

Viewers will find out if Shuffolution makes it through to the next round during Tuesday’s edition of “America’s Got Talent”.