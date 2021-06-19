Ellen Pompeo is defending a “Grey’s Anatomy” fan’s right to trash the show.

On Friday, a fan tweeted her praise of the recent 17th season as being “the most groundbreaking, life changing season” of the series so far.

Another fan, however, disagreed with that assessment in a response to that tweet, writing, “I guess I’m an alien because this season was dumpster trash! I love the show but not this season.”

This was when “Grey’s” star Ellen Pompeo weighed in. “All good!” she wrote, retweeting the negative comment.

“Seventeen seasons we can’t please everyone all the time … it’s definitely not easy keeping it going and keeping it great… I get it… thanks for checking it out anyway… and thanks for your feedback it matters …sending you love,” Pompeo added.

A different fan responded, joking that Pompeo “did not come to play,” but Pompeo replied to explain that wasn’t how she’d meant her response.

“No honestly no shade at all …the only show I’ve ever stuck with until the end was The Sopranos,” she wrote.

Pompeo continued to defend the fan’s right to criticize the season if she truly didn’t think it was up to snuff.

“But why is someone saying they didn’t like something bad? It’s literally been on for two decades!! Let her live… there is plenty of s**t I don’t like…” she wrote.

“Not to mention people are pretty much allowed to feel however they want after this really f**ked up couple of years we have had,” she added.

