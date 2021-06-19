Long before the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Lou Ferrigno played the mean, green alter ego of Dr. David Banner in TV’s “The Incredible Hulk”, which aired from 1978 until 1982.

Subsequent iterations of the comic book character starred Eric Bana, Edward Norton and, more recently, Mark Ruffalo — although in all those cases, the Hulk was brought to life via CGA; Ferrigno, as fans of the original series will recall, required nothing but some green body paint and his own pumped physique.

That was a point Ferrigno made in a tweet he issued on Friday, noting that he “can’t think of another superhero that isn’t in costume or CGI,” adding, “Worked damn hard on my diet and exercise for the Hulk. Wasn’t going to let anyone down. The hulk was my hero as a kid as well.”

Can’t think of another superhero that isn’t in costume or CGI. Worked damn hard on my diet and exercise for the Hulk. Wasn’t going to let anyone down. The hulk was my hero as a kid as well 👍🏽#hulkseries #oghulk #nocgiinvolved #dietandexercise #louferrigno #dontmakemeangry pic.twitter.com/ulh3dbx2Qc — Lou Ferrigno (@LouFerrigno) June 19, 2021

Ferrigno’s tweet reiterated an earlier tweet, from Thursday, discussing a feature in Men’s Health about his diet.

“When you think about it I was the only superhero character to not wear a costume so keeping up my physique was very important to me!” he wrote.