Fans of new Netflix superhero series “Jupiter’s Legacy” were saddened by the news that the streamer wouldn’t be renewing the show for a second season.

In a new interview with CinemaBlend, “Jupiter’s Legacy” star Josh Duhamel admits he was also blindsided by the show’s cancellation.

“You know, it’s just disappointing, I’m not gonna lie,” said Duhamel.

“We all worked very hard on that and promoted it very hard and thought we made a really good show, and I think [with] the audience, it performs so well and continues to do really well,” he admitted.

“We were a little bit surprised by it not getting renewed,” Duhamel continued.

“For me, I never saw it going more than two or three seasons because that would have fulfilled whatever graphic novels were written for it. And that second season was going to be so much fun because it had the makings of this modern tragedy where some pretty dark stuff happens to the Utopian. And I was excited creatively to do that. I’m not sure the reasoning for it. I’m grateful for the opportunity to have done it, and I think we all did a really good job on it. But this is the way of the business, you take your lumps. Just because you got something great, it can be undone. You have to kind of roll with it. It’s disappointing.”

As for whether his he’ll ever reprise his “Jupiter’s Legacy” role again, Duhamel said he’s hopeful.

“I don’t know if we’re ever going to see him again,” he added. “Though it sure would have been fun to do that second season. I think they should do a feature, just encapsulating what would have happened in the second season. Not do the full season, but just a feature. . . . I don’t know if they’ll do it or not, but all those costumes are ready to go. And they weren’t cheap, I’ll tell you that much.”