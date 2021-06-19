“The Good Fight” stars Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald were joined by series creators Robert and Michelle King for a virtual panel for the ATX Television Festival to discuss the upcoming fifth season of the spin-off of “The Good Wife”.

As in past seasons, the storylines will reflect actual current events; given the utter insanity of 2020, fans can expect to see an extra-bonkers season, including the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“I do think this season is influenced by January 6 more than anything,” said Robert King, as reported by Deadline, “the sense that the country is broken up a bit, and is there a way to bring it back together?”

Also reflected in the new season will the murder of George Floyd by former police officer Derek Chauvin and America confronting hundreds of years of systemic racism.

“What I always say about the Kings is they always step up to the line…and say, ‘This is what’s happening’ and shine a light on it,” said McDonald. “They’re not afraid to get messy, and that’s what happens this season: It gets messy.”

Also part of the panel were new additions to the cast Mandy Patinkin and Charmaine Bingwa.

RELATED: First Look At Season 5 Of ‘The Good Fight’ In Bonkers New Trailer

“I’m learning about this guy every minute of every day,” said Patinkin of his character, wildly unorthodox judge Hal Wackner. “I think we’re all learning about him.”

Bingwa also shared some details about her character, rookie attorney Carmen Moyo, who’s just joined the firm.

“Carmen is from a tough part of town. I feel like she didn’t have a direct route via Ivy League colleges to her career and grew up around people oppressed by the system, so early on, she made the decision to make the system work for her,” she explained. “My favourite way of thinking about her is, she’s often playing chess while others are playing checkers. She’s unpredictable and definitely an underdog.”

RELATED: Cush Jumbo And Delroy Lindo Will Return On ‘The Good Fight’ Season 5 For ‘Proper Goodbye’

Meanwhile, the series’ creators also felt it was important to address the pandemic at the outset of the season.

“We realized before we could start with any story, we had to know, what did they live through in this last year?” said Michelle King. “You know, this pandemic year was so difficult for everybody. What was it like for Liz and Diane and everyone else? We wanted to do that in one episode to catch us up.”

The fifth season of “The Good Fight” premieres July 1 on W Network.