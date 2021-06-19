Click to share this via email

The Jonas Brothers want to make sure you remember this year’s Olympics.

On Saturday, the trio dropped their latest single, “Remember This”, which will feature prominently in NBC Universal’s coverage of the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

The band is officially debuting the song during the broadcast of the first night of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for track & field Saturday between 10pm and 11 pm ET on NBC. The Tokyo Olympics kick off on July 23.

The JoBros will release a special “In-Games” version of the song that will feature new lyrics inspired by the Olympic Games and Team USA.

The guys will also be centre stage for NBC’s “Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers” on July 21 at 8PM ET/PT, just two days ahead of the Tokyo Opening Ceremonies.

The band previously teased a preview of “Remember This” during their show-ending medley at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

“Remember This” is also the name of The Jonas Brothers’ just announced 44-date summer tour which kicks off August 20 in Las Vegas.

You can listen to “Remember This” here.