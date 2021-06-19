Jazz Jennings is speaking candidly about her struggles with her weight and an eating disorder.

On Friday, the transgender activist and reality star, 20, posted two photos of herself on Instagram, one recent and one from a few years ago, showing the weight she has gained in that time.

“As many of you have noticed, over the past few years, I have gained a substantial amount of weight,” Jennings wrote in the caption of the photos. “I suffer from binge-eating disorder, a disease in which I’m not only addicted to food, but I eat it in large quantities.”

Binge-eating disorder (B.E.D.) is the most common eating disorder in the U.S., according to the National Eating Disorder association which also classifies B.E.D. as “life-threatening” but “treatable.”

“My binging, along with an increased appetite I experience from some of the meds I’m on, has caused me to gain almost 100 pounds in a little less than 2 years,” Jennings said.

“I’m posting this photo because it’s time for me to address my weight gain and hold myself accountable,” she added. “I’m ready to change my ways; I’ve been saying I’m ready to turn over a new leaf, but I’m running out of trees now.”

Jennings continued, saying she is “ready to take the initiative and create positive changes when it comes to my health and body.”

And though she has a “fabulous team” to support her — “both professionals and family/friends” — she says, “at the end of the day, I have to be the one committed toward bettering myself.”

“I know I have the power in me to lose the weight, and I intend on sharing my progress with all of you. Love you all, and thanks for understanding the battle I’m fighting to win.”

Jennings received an outpouring of support in the comments of her post. Katie Couric commented, “Sending you love and support Jazz. We are cheering you on!” Jennings’ brothers Griffen and Sander both voiced their support for their sister. “Love and support you,” Griffen wrote. “You are so resilient and can do anything you put your mind too [sic],” Sander said, adding, “I believe in you and will be by your side every step of the way.”

Jennings thanked her followers for the support on her Instagram Story, writing, “Thank you for all the positivity and love. I’m so touched by all of the support.”

Among a few additional photos posted to her story, Jennings shared a presumably recent photo of herself in a tie-dye dress which she captioned, “beautiful every shape and size.”