Justin Timberlake’s best but perhaps least known job title? Music teacher.

The “You Can’t Stop The Feeling” singer, 40, has been working with a very lucky group of students at Stax Music Academy in Memphis, Tennessee, and is now sharing some highlights from his Zoom classes on Instagram. In a series of online sessions, Timberlake shared some secrets he’s learned working in the industry and also guided the students as they wrote and produced songs.

“I’m so proud of these incredible students at @staxmusicacademy – they blew me away again this year, and I’m happy we were able to make this program work despite the fact that we couldn’t do it in person,” Timberlake captioned his post. “A lot of zooms later — it’s clear this group of students has truly taken their art to the next level.”

“Honored to be part of it… and to witness the progress,” he added. “Y’all are so talented.”

Timberlake says he hopes these clips will inspire “any young people interested in making music, to keep working and keep collaborating.”

“Can’t wait to do this again next year – in person in Memphis!” JT added.

The students even managed to impress Timberlake’s wife Jessica Biel. “I was playing a lot of these ideas and my wife was bopping around the house, and I played this one [song] and she was, like, ‘Ooo what is that?!'” he told the class, referring to one of the student’s songs. “So you have something that’s grabbing people’s attention off the bat, so I think keeping their attention with that melody is gonna be—sorry, pun intended—key here.”