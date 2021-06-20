The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are celebrating Father’s Day by sharing some personal family photos on social media.

On Sunday, the couple posted a video on Instagram, featuring a corkboard with four photos pinned on it.

In the top left corner is a photo of Prince Charles with sons Prince William and Prince Harry when they were boys, while at top right is a photo of Duchess Kate and her father Michael Middleton, walking her down the aisle on her wedding day.

Situated at bottom right is a sweet photo of the Queen and late husband Prince Phillip, surrounded by their great-grandchildren.

Finally, at bottom left is a never-before-seen photo of William, attired in full military dress, posing with children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis; the photo is believed to have been taken by Kate during the 2019 Trooping the Colour celebrations.