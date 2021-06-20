Jordana Brewster had something she never had the chance to say to Paul Walker, her co-star in “The Fast Saga” until his accidental death in 2013.

Following the “F9” premiere, Brewster opened up about with E! News about Walker when asked about the revelation from Rob Cohen, director of “The Fast and the Furious”, that Walker had a crush on Brewster during the making of the first movie in the franchise.

“I didn’t know that,” Brewster admitted, admitting that during the fourth to the seventh films “I had a crush on him.”

RELATED: Jordana Brewster Reflects On Body Insecurities: ‘I Was Obsessed’ With ‘The Scale’

However, she added, “I never got to tell him that but I think on many levels he knew.”

Brewster’s comments about Walker can be seen in the video above, starting just before the 4:00 mark.