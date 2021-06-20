Click to share this via email

Michelle Pfeiffer is a proud mama.

The “Ant-Man and the Wasp” star made that clear on Instagram, sharing a selfie in which she’s joined by daughter Claudia Rose.

“Out on the town with my girl,” Pfeiffer wrote in the caption.

Pfeiffer’s sweet mother-daughter photo was met with comments from her followers, including fellow actresses Jessica Capshaw and Selma Blair.

Pfeiffer adopted Claudia Rose as a newborn in 1993, eight months before she and producer David E. Kelley tied the knot.

Back in 2007, Pfeiffer gushed about her daughter in an interview with Good Housekeeping.

“Boy, there’s nothing typical about my girl. She’s a force to be reckoned with and an amazing human being. I wanted her to be a really independent, outspoken young woman, and I sure got that!” said Pfeiffer.

“She’s also very creative and inquisitive. And what’s exciting about this age is that she’s really coming into her own. She’s everything I’d hoped she would be.”