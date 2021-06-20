Kevin Hart joined Will Smith for a special Father’s Day edition of “Red Table Talk”, where the comedian opened up in a candid discussion of how his 2017 cheating scandal impacted his family.

“You know, when me and my wife [Eniko Parrish] went through what we went through and the whole cheating display, my talk with Heaven,” he began, referring to his daughter, now 16.

“That was one like no other,” he admitted.

“Getting my daughter back, getting my daughter to understand that I was sorry, that I made a mistake, that was real,” Hart recalled.

“To understand, like, ‘I’m still Dad,’ you know? Like, you’re reading stuff, you’re- you’re — so everything — this is a child, right? Every child has the internet. There’s nothing that you’re gonna come across that you’re gonna read that isn’t gonna have an impression. A child? Everything has a meaning. My daughter was tough on me until this day,” he continued.

“Until this day my daughter is tough on me. My daughter don’t play no games with her father, man,” Hart revealed.

Smith said he could relate. “Jada and I have been really open with our realities,” he added. “We found that with our kids, we just tell them everything. And we just try to get out ahead of it so the kids know before the world knows. We’ve had a couple that get to the kids before we had a chance and that’s excruciating.”

“I’ve never been able to get to the kids first,” Hart replied.