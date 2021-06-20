Jennifer Garner loves her cat.

The “13 Going on 30” star took to Instagram on Friday to show off a unique sweatshirt with a special pouch for her feline friend, named Moose.

As she demonstrated in the video she posted, in addition to the pouch, the pink hoodie also features a zipper that allows a section to open up so Moose’s head can pop out.

