Katy Perry is celebrating Orland Bloom’s first Father’s Day as a girl dad.

Bloom and Perry welcomed daughter, Daisy Dove, late last August.

Posting a video on Instagram, the “Fireworks” singer captioned it, “happy first Father’s Day to to the healer of my heart and the giver of my greatest gift 🌼🕊… I love you WHOLE world.”

In the clip, Bloom sat in protective hospital gear while playing meditative music. Perry, who was taking the video, laughed as she turned the camera to herself. It was presumably taken when Perry gave birth.

Bloom is also dad to Flynn, 10, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

The “LOTR” star previously told “The Graham Norton Show” about becoming a dad for a second time, saying, “I sing anything that has ‘daddy’ in it, just because I want her to say dad before she says anything else.”

“Does the baby go like, ‘Well can you put Katy Perry on?'” Aisling Bea joked, to which Bloom replied, “Yeah, she’s like, ‘Mom’s going to be much better at this than you.'”