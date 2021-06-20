Carly Waddell is sharing more details about her hospital stay last week.

The “Bachelor In Paradise” star took to Instagram to explain the “unbelievably bad” pain that caused her to be taken to the emergency by an ambulance.

“I know you guys are wondering what happened to me on Monday (June 14),” Waddell said. “I was waiting in line for the plane [and] started having some really bad intestinal cramps. And when I say really bad, they were what I would compare to contractions. They were unbelievably bad.”

The feeling “got super, super hot and super, super nauseous and I stopped being able to see and I stopped being able to hear.”

Just before the plane took off, Waddell stood up and ended up passing out. Luckily a fellow passenger caught her.

The fire department transported her out in a wheelchair and after seeing her blood pressure was “way too low” and dropping, they rushed her to the hospital.

“I could tell my body was giving out,” she continued. “And I had to talk myself…’This is not the way you go out.’ I was laying there with my eyes closed and pep-talking myself into staying alive.”

The incident took place on June 14, but doctors still don’t know exactly why.

“They basically still don’t know what was going on,” she explained. “They said it was probably a virus or bacteria that just got me and got me really good. Ever since that day, I’m still having really bad intestinal cramps but they’re not like they were. But they’re not great. And randomly getting nauseous.”