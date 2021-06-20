Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Nick Cannon is getting ready to welcome his fourth child within a year.

The “Masked Singer” host celebrated on Father’s Day as model Alyssa Scott confirmed they are expecting a baby boy.

RELATED: Nick Cannon And Abby De La Rosa Welcome Twin Boys Zion And Zillion

“Celebrating you today,” Scott wrote on her Instagram photos next to an image of Cannon holding her pregnant belly.

Nick Cannon, Alyssa Scott. Photo @itsalyssaemm/Instagram

Scott first confirmed, but then deleted, that Cannon was the father of her unborn son in another post last month where she shared his name will be Zen S. Cannon.

She also told fans in another post that she is in “the final days” of her pregnancy last week.

On June 14, Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcomed twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir. Back in December, Powerful Queen was born who he shares with Brittany Bell. They also share son Golden “Sagon”, 4.

RELATED: Vin Diesel’s Throwback Breakdancing Video Resurfaces, Thanks To Nick Cannon

And, of course, there are his other twins, Moroccan and Monroe, 10, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

De La Rosa also celebrated Cannon on Father’s Day, writing “we are forever grateful for you.”