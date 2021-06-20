Click to share this via email

Borat has come out of hiding.

Comedy club goers in Sydney, Australia were in for a treat when Sacha Baron Cohen arrived as his famous character Borat.

“He was a surprise guest at the end of the showcase,” one person at the show told The Daily Telegraph. “There were about 100 people in there. They’re trying something new.”

Cohen recently pulled a similar stunt when he took over the stage two weeks ago as another one of his alter egos–Ali G. Both times he performed approximately 20 minute sets.

An audience member shared that everyone had to place their phones in “locked pouches” to help make sure the performance wasn’t leaked.

“[Sacha] had everyone in stitches,” they added.

Cohen brought back a number of his iconic characters during the MTV Awards in May as he was honoured with the MTV Comedic Genius Award.