Jean Smart is looking back at having her husband, Richard Gilliland, die while filming season one of “Hacks”.

Taking part in an interview with The New Yorker, Smart spoke about the “Designing Women” star’s death when asked if she would write a memoir.

Smart admitted she had “been through some personal things in the last year that” that she would like to put down on paper, including how she had to film a funeral scene just after Gilliland’s death.

“You know, I feel like I just should say something about my husband, because he passed away very unexpectedly. I still had a week of ‘Hacks’ left to do. That was hard. I had to do a funeral scene,” she said.

“I was a wreck, but it actually turned out to be very funny,” Smart said. She then had praises for her late husband, “But he was one of those actors who never got the chance to really show what he could do. A couple of times on stage, he did. But he really sacrificed his career for me to be able to take advantage of my opportunities. I wouldn’t have all this if it wasn’t for him.”

Gilliland’s March 18 death was sudden after a brief illness.

Adding about his death, Smart said, “It’s been really weird. It’s not anything I ever dreamed would happen. Not so soon. He made me laugh all the time. That’s going to be hard to live without.”