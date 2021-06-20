Click to share this via email

Demi Moore is celebrating Bruce Willis on Father’s Day.

“Happy Father’s Day to this #girldad! We are so lucky to have you,” Moore captioned a throwback photo of her ex-husband and their three daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

Moore and Willis were wed in 1987 before splitting in 1998.

The “Die Hard” actor then married Emma Heming in 2009 and welcomed daughters Mabel and Evelyn.

Heming also celebrated Willis being a girl dad.

“Bruce’s response when asked if he’d like to have a son?… ‘I’d have 5 more girls right now.’ Happy Father’s Day to this proud #girldad 💗,” she wrote next to a photo of them all tackling Willis.