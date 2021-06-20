Arnold Schwarzenegger sat down for a chat with his daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger where the two spoke about the families thoughts on him entering politics.

The “Terminator” star joined his daughter’s IG show “BDA Baby”, that stands for Before, During and After Baby–in reference to her daughter Lyla with Chris Pratt.

When Arnie decided to run for Governor of California, Katherine straight up told him, “Dad, I hate your job.”

RELATED: Chris Pratt Shares What He Loves About Katherine Schwarzenegger As They Celebrate Second Wedding Anniversary

“First of all, I think it is very important to let everyone know how much you kids hated my job. It was one of those kind of odd things where I just thought that: ‘Oh, my kids will be so proud of me being governor now,’ and all this stuff, but I don’t think that you guys really kind of connected with that,” said Arnold. “I think you were so used to what we were doing when I was on a movie set.”

Arnold did question his daughter about “why do you hate my job?”. Recalling her answer, he added, “you said, ‘Everyone around here is running around in a stupid black suit and a tie and you all look so serious. It was much more fun on a movie set… Why did you take us out of this fun? Why did you change?'”

“Yeah,” Katherine said laughing. “Valid question!”

RELATED: Chris Pratt Makes NSFW Joke About His ‘Hero’ Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger On ‘Ellen’

Maria Shriver and Arnold came to the decision that the family wouldn’t be used to further his political career.

“We made an unbelievable attempt to make you guys grow up normal,” said Arnold. “I give your mother the credit for that, because she grew up privileged… She knew how to safeguard and protect you all.”

Katherine agreed that even though they had all the perks, she “had a very normal childhood, despite what people may think.”