After years of speculation about possible plastic surgery procedures, Khloe Kardashian is setting the record straight.

The reality star was in the hot seat during part 2 of the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Final Curtain” reunion special on Sunday, and addressed the criticism and rumours that have long swirled on the internet about her use of cosmetic surgery.

“For me, everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant!'” Khloe reflected. “I’ve had one nose job!”

Khloe went on to tell host Andy Cohen, “Everyone gets so upset, like, why don’t I talk about it? No one’s ever asked me! You’re the first person that’s ever asked me in an interview about my nose.”

“I’ve done, sure, injections,” Khloe continued, adding, “Not really Botox. I’ve responded horribly to Botox.”

She went on to explain that, as the show progressed, she became increasingly insecure and unsure of herself and her appearance due to constant attention and criticism, online and in the media.

“When the show first started, I was very secure,” Khloe shared. “Then, during the first couple of seasons, I became insecure because of the public opinions of myself.”

Khloe admitted that she then had “a good run of being secure” in her own appearance, only for it to fluctuate from time to time.

“Recently I’ve become, now, insecure again,” she shared. “So I guess it just goes, you know, up and down.”

Discussing some of the criticism and rumours she’s faced over the course of the show, Andy said he imagined it was speculation over her paternity — and a belief that she had a different father than her sisters Kim and Kourtney — that has been the most difficult to deal with.

However, Khloe said that paternity speculation isn’t as hurtful as some of the other things she’s heard people say about her.

“I’ve heard that narrative since I’ve been a baby,” Khloe explained. “That part doesn’t hurt me now because I’ve been so used to that.”

Mom Kris Jenner and her sister Kim both chimed in to once again defend her against the rumours regarding her paternity, but Khloe explained the part of the speculation that hurt was how it all revolved around her appearance.

“By people saying, questioning always, [that] I can’t be their equal sibling, it’s because of appearance,” Khloe shared. “So that’s the part that’s always stung.”

“But I’m so immune to that [speculation],” she added. “That’s the part that hurts me the least, currently.”

See more from the reunion special in the video below.

MORE FROM ET:

Khloe Kardashian Gets Candid About Trusting Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Scandals

Scott Disick Defends Khloe Kardashian After IG User Asks ‘Who Is She?’

Khloe Kardashian Talks Possibility of Getting Remarried

Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down Critic of Her Kanye West Birthday Post