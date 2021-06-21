Bindi Irwin is taking a break from social media.

The 22-year-old thanked fans for their ongoing support, as she revealed she’d be stepping back from the online world for a while to spend time with her family and work on her mental health.

Sharing an adorable post of herself cuddling her baby daughter Grace, Irwin wrote, “Hi guys, Just a note to say thank you for your support. I’m taking a break from social media and most of my work in the public eye for a month to be with my beautiful daughter and my wonderful family.

“I feel tremendously grateful to share our life and conservation work with you but I need some time to focus on the happiness that is my family (both human and animal). You can keep up with our adventures by following my family and Australia Zoo on social media. 💙”

Irwin, who tied the knot with husband Chandler Powell in March 2020, continued, “Recently, I’ve had many people reaching out to share their own stories of working hard to protect their mental health. Thank you for sharing and speaking your truth. To my friends who are dealing with depression, anxiety and other battles every day – I see you.

“These issues are very real and deserve to be discussed and addressed. Surround yourself with the light of people who genuinely care about you and will support you during the good times and the hard times. Remember there are helplines available. Mental health deserves more understanding and support instead of being dismissed or patronized. You are absolutely worthy of love and kindness.”

Irwin’s comments come after she gave a shout-out to the “three most incredible fathers in my life” in a sweet social media post.

However, she also opened up about some family heartbreak in the comments section on Facebook, according to TMZ, discussing her difficult relationship with her grandfather, Bob Irwin.

She shared, “He has returned gifts I’ve sent him after he opened them, he has ignored my correspondence and from the time I was a little girl he has ignored me, preferring to spend time doing anything else rather than being with me.”

“He has never said a single kind word to me personally,” Irwin, who said her mom Terri has also tried to make their relationship work, shared, adding, “It breaks my heart but it is not healthy to engage in an abusive relationship.”

She said, “I have struggled with this relationship my entire life and it brings me enormous pain.”

The last time the family were photographed with Bob was back in 2007 at a memorial for the late Steve Irwin.