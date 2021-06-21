Billie Eilish is commenting on the reaction to her Vogue cover.

The singer, who broke the all-time record for Instagram likes after sharing the cover last month, told Rolling Stone of the social media response to the shoot: “I saw a picture of me on the cover of Vogue [from] a couple of years ago with big, huge oversize clothes [next to the new Vogue cover]. Then the caption was like, ‘That’s called growth.’

“I understand where they’re coming from, but at the same time, I’m like, ‘No, that’s not OK. I’m not this now, and I didn’t need to grow from that.’”

RELATED: Billie Eilish Talks Balancing Privacy With Having ‘Such A Loud Personality’

Eilish stunned on the Vogue cover, showing off her new blond ‘do in pink satin lingerie.

The singer also addressed the difficulties of maintaining a private life amid her rise to fame in the Rolling Stone chat.

RELATED: Billie Eilish Looks Back At Early Days Of Her Career In Sneak Peek At Her Upcoming Memoir

“I have such a loud personality that it makes people feel like they know everything about me and they literally don’t at all,” she said.

“It wouldn’t make sense to people who aren’t in this world,” Eilish continued. “If I said what I was thinking right now, [the fans] would feel the same way I did when I was 11. They’d be like, ‘It would be so easy. You could just do it.’ No. It’s crazy the amount of things you don’t think about before it’s right in front of you.”