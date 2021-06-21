Introducing rock star Dave Chappelle.

On Sunday night, the audience for the Foo Fighters at New York’s Madison Square Garden got a big surprise when the comedian was invited on stage to perform with the band.

RELATED: Dave Chappelle Looks Back On His Decision To Return To Stand Up Comedy

Chappelle took lead vocals on a cover of Radiohead’s classic song “Creep”, with the band playing backup.

The concert was the band’s first major stadium show since the beginning of the pandemic, though they performed a smaller, warmup gig at the Canyon Club in Los Angeles last week.

RELATED: Dave Chappelle Hilariously Hijacks Michael Che’s ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Interview

“We’ve been waiting for this day for over a year,” Dave Grohl said in a statement announcing the show last week, “and Madison Square Garden is going to feel that hard. New York, get ready for a long ass night of screaming our heads off together to 26 years of Foos.”

“Creep” wasn’t the only cover of the night either. The Foo Fighters also performed renditions of Queen’s “Somebody to Love” and the Bee Gees’ “You Should Be Dancing”.