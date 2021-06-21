Dame Joan Collins shut down Piers Morgan as he questioned her about the Royal Family on “Piers Morgan’s Life Stories”.

The actress, who is celebrating 70 years in the entertainment industry, spoke about her relationship with Princess Diana before Morgan brought up the alleged royal feud.

He questioned, “What do you make of what’s going on with the British Royal Family now, with Meghan, Harry, the feud, with William, Charles?”

The 88-year-old insisted, “My lips are sealed on that subject, I just don’t want to go on national TV and say what I think about Meghan and Harry, because look what happened to you.”

“Exactly, thank you,” Morgan admitted.

The host famously left “Good Morning Britain” after suggesting Meghan Markle was a liar during her and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. Morgan stormed off set after being confronted by weather presenter Alex Beresford live on air.

Morgan refused to apologize, as the comments sparked a furious backlash and elicited over 50,000 complaints.

The TV personality questioned the Duchess of Sussex’s claims she told royal members she felt suicidal before she and Harry stepped down as senior members last March.