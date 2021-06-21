Click to share this via email

Ann Dowd isn’t really as scary as the characters she plays.

On Monday, the actress, who plays the intimidating Aunt Lydia on “The Handmaid’s Tale”, appears on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and talks about one particular encounter with a fan.

A woman recognized Dowd at an airport but couldn’t place her.

“I know you,” she said, pointing a finger at Dowd.

The actress’s identity must have eventually dawned on the woman, who once again pointed at Dowd: “I know who you are. You’re her.”

And then, all of a sudden, “She literally turned around and fled down the escalator and ran.”

Dowd added, “I laughed straight out loud.”

Asked if it’s fun to play a character that scary, Dowd replied, “I love her to bits.”