Nina Simone’s granddaughter is speaking out after Chloe Bailey’s “Feeling Good” performance was labelled too “sexualized.”

The singer, who is half of the duo Chloe x Halle, made her solo TV debut on ABC’s Juneteenth special, “Juneteenth: Together We Triumph – A Soul of a Nation Special Event”, during which she put her own sultry spin on Simone’s 1965 classic.

Noticing the criticism, Simone’s granddaughter ReAnna Simone Kelly tweeted:

Grandma was unapologetically herself. She was a muhhhfuckin badass woman who did what she wanted when she wanted. She was a sexual woman and she expressed that. Educate yourselves !! If grandma could she probably would’ve done that performance herself 😂😂 — RéAnna Simone Kelly (@reasiimone) June 19, 2021

@ChloeBailey you did your THANG girl!! Period !! Also, watch “What Happened Miss Simone” on Netflix if you want to learn more about grandma :) Happy Juneteenth y’all!#ChloeBailey #NinaSimone — RéAnna Simone Kelly (@reasiimone) June 19, 2021

See some of the reaction to Bailey’s performance below.

Didn’t love that sexualized version of the Nina Simone song…Chloe Bailey is talented but it didn’t need to be all that #SoulofaNation — onmyphoneduh (@realityshowran1) June 19, 2021

I love Chloe Bailey but this was all I could think about while she was Bumpin and grindin’ to Nina Simone 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VasW9kueTD — Badd Blood Zayy (@BDBG_Zay) June 19, 2021

Chloe Bailey definitely doesn’t know when to start and when to stop bruh 😭 her performance was inappropriate for this song tf

this can’t be the same one Nina gave to us

man looking at this performance all i hear is « WAP – Cardi ft Meghan thee Stallion » — Z (@kaminokuni___) June 19, 2021

Why was Chloe Bailey twerking and gyrating to Nina Simone? 🥴 — peaches (@peaches07) June 19, 2021

However, others loved the performance and defended the singer amid the backlash.

chloe bailey will literally move her pinky toe and y'all will come on here saying it's inappropriate 😐 ok — adriana♡ (@_liion4) June 19, 2021

So I just watched the Chloe Bailey performance and it wasn’t horrible, and nothing was “inappropriate” to me my only thing was the vocals were there but the production was not it lmao. At all. — Antravis Bisou (@revivemilestone) June 19, 2021

Im not sorry, but if y’all didn’t like or found Chloe Bailey’s performance to be inappropriate, you’re the problem🤷🏻‍♀️ — X (@Xiomarasrw) June 19, 2021

People are upset at Chloe Bailey’s rendition & performance of Nina Simone’s Feeling Good because it’s too sexy sexy? Do y’all even know Nina Simone? 😭 — 🌹 (@13minuteslate) June 19, 2021