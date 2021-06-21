Nina Simone’s granddaughter is speaking out after Chloe Bailey’s “Feeling Good” performance was labelled too “sexualized.”

The singer, who is half of the duo Chloe x Halle, made her solo TV debut on ABC’s Juneteenth special, “Juneteenth: Together We Triumph – A Soul of a Nation Special Event”, during which she put her own sultry spin on Simone’s 1965 classic.

RELATED: Crown Lands Debut Cover Of Nina Simone’s Classic ‘Feeling Good’

Noticing the criticism, Simone’s granddaughter ReAnna Simone Kelly tweeted:

RELATED: Tearful Zoe Saldana Says She ‘Should Have Never’ Played Nina Simone In Biopic: ‘I Know Better Today’

See some of the reaction to Bailey’s performance below.

However, others loved the performance and defended the singer amid the backlash.

Click to View Gallery
Star Spotting