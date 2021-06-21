A new look at the action-packed G.I. Joe spinoff “Snake Eyes” has arrived.

The highly anticipated action movie stars “Crazy Rich Asians” lead Henry Golding as the titular Snake Eyes, a lone warrior who learns the way of the ancient Japanese ninja after saving Storm Shadow (Andrew Koji) from a mob. In order to join their prestigious ninja warrior clan, Snake Eyes must undergo three daring challenges to prove his worth and be able to combat Cobra Clan.

Snake Eyes was first introduced in Marvel’s June 1982 G.I. Joe; the character has appeared in the live-action “G.I. Joe” movies, portrayed by Ray Park.

According to original G.I. Joe writer Larry Hama, the bond between Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow is one of the greatest comic book relationships. The writer is on board the project, giving the production his blessing to expand the backstory of his characters, much to the delight of the film’s stars, who grew up reading his character-driven storylines.

“Snake Eyes” also features several other familiar faces and characters including Úrsula Corberó as the Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Takehiro Hira as Kenta, and Iko Uwais as Hard Master.

“Snake Eyes” opens in theatres July 23.