Blake Lively paid tribute to her late father Ernie in a sweet Father’s Day post Sunday.

Ernie cosies up to Blake’s husband Ryan Reynolds in the snap, which she captioned “My guys” with some love hearts.

Reynolds, who shares daughters James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1, with Blake, also added the pic to his Instagram Story, with the caption: “Those paws.”

Ernie passed away at age 74 on June 3 after suffering cardiac complications. Blake shared a sweet photo of herself and her dad on Instagram Stories with a simple heart.

With a career spanning 50 years and over 110 credits to his name, Ernie got his first role in 1975 on “The Waltons”. He would nab parts in TV shows “McCloud”, “The Dukes of Hazzard”, “Falcon Crest”, “Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper”, “The X-Files”, “Murder, She Wrote”, “The West Wing”, “That ’70s Show”, and many more.

His film credits include playing Blake’s father in “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” and its sequel. He also appeared in “American Pie 2”, “Turner & Hooch”, “Passenger 57”, “The Beverly Hillbillies”, and “The Man in the Moon”.