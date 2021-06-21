This isn’t something the “America’s Got Talent” judges see very often.

The “AGT” YouTube account shared a sneak peek of Danila Bim’s audition, which stuns the judges as she flies through the air tethered only by her hair.

The hair suspension aerialist has the judges on their feet following the mind-blowing routine.

Host Terry Crews gushes, “A standing O from the judges and me!”

Bim has previously worked for Cirque du Soleil, telling “Today” while working on the show “Volta” in 2019: “Hair suspension is painful when you’re learning. Every discipline in the circus is.

“There’s a pain of adapting to every discipline we learn. For me, it was when I could lift myself off of the floor. It was magical to fly and not be holding anything and being able to dance with my own weight. That was the best feeling.”