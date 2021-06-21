Lil Nas X knew he was courting controversy.

The “Old Town Road” rapper appeared over the weekend on “Desus & Mero” for an interview at a roller-skating rink, complete with roller-skating montage.

During the conversation, the hosts asked Lil Nas about some of the controversy surrounding his recent hit “Montera” and its depiction of the devil and homosexuality.

“I really just wanted to corrupt the youth… I’m just kidding!” the rapper joked.

“Did you ever think that the outrage was going to reach the level it did? Because Fox News was on you every 10 minutes,” Desus asked.

“Even when I was playing the video I was like, Oh this is definitely going to hit Fox News,” Lil Nas admitted. “I definitely didn’t expect the outrage as much as it was at all, especially governors tweeting me. Like, You’re a governor. You don’t have anything better to do?”

Some of those who expressed dismay at the song and music video also said they would be returning the limited-edition sneakers he released.

“I don’t think anyone actually returned them,” Lil Nas revealed. “I can’t even get any more for my siblings and stuff, and so that sucks with the cancellation and whatnot but I got my own pair so that’s good.”

He also briefly touched upon his experiences learning to pole dance and said it took two weeks of training — plus some bleeding on his legs – before he was able to film the video.