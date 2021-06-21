Kate Middleton and Camilla are sending sweet messages to the families of vulnerable children who have struggled during the ongoing pandemic.

The royals shared their messages via social media on Monday as a way to raise awareness for Children’s Hospice Week, shining a light on the brave families, especially after the “tough and frightening” year.

As the royal patron of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), the Duchess of Cambridge, 39, asked the public to join her “in thanking the U.K.’s 54 children’s hospices and their incredible staff for the life-changing care they provide.”

“The last year has been a difficult one for everyone, and especially tough and frightening for families with seriously ill children,” she said. “Many started shielding long before others, worrying about the pandemic and what it might mean for their child.”

For her message, the Duchess of Cornwall, 73, praised the caregivers.

“Once again, it is Children’s Hospice Week, so I wanted to send a message to all the families across the country who are caring for terminally ill babies, children and young people,” Camilla wrote. “You face enormous, heart-breaking challenges and you are much in my thoughts and prayers.”

At the start of #ChildrensHospiceWeek, The Duchess of Cornwall has sent a message to families being supported by hospices, and the staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to make their lives more comfortable. pic.twitter.com/GkXdCkXaoX — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) June 21, 2021

Camilla and her husband Prince Charles are both patrons of children’s hospice charities, including Tŷ Hafan, Helen & Douglas House, Children’s Hospice SW, and the Roald Dahl Charity.