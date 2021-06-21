Nothing quite compares to celebrating you birthday with RuPaul.

On Monday, Cecily Strong appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and was asked what was her most exciting moment from her 9 years on Global’s “Saturday Night Live”.

“One of the more recent great experience was RuPaul hosting, and it was on birthday, and I got to do ‘Designing Women’ with RuPaul,” she said.

“And then it was the best afterparty I’ve ever been to,” Strong added. “We were dancing on tables. I looked over at one point and saw Bowen Yang on the table, and was like, ‘Oh, okay, it’s that kind of party.”

That episode aired not long before the pandemic lockdown in 2020, and Strong said, “I got that really great night, and then it was like, well the price you pay is you don’t get to go out anymore ever.”

“Saturday Night Live” airs 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.