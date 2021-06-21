Click to share this via email

The new trailer for “Ted Lasso” season 2 is finally here.

Fans of the show will be thrilled to see Jason Sudeikis’s soccer coach return to screens, with Apple TV+ dropping a two-minute teaser showing AFC Richmond struggling to win a game after their recent demotion to a lower division.

“Ted Lasso”. Credit: Apple TV+

Sudeikis plays the small-time football coach who is hired to work with a professional soccer team in England despite a total lack of experience with the sport.

As Lasso’s coaching skills don’t seem to be getting the team anywhere, the teaser introduces his alter ego Led Tasso whose coaching methods are somewhat peculiar.

“Ted Lasso”. Credit: Apple TV+

“This is our turn to make history, and I believe we’re going to do just that,” Lasso says in the clip, which is set to Queen’s “Under Pressure”.

The series also stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed, and cast newcomer Sarah Niles.

“Ted Lasso” season 2 launches on Apple TV+ July 23.