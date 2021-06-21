The cast of “Shazam!” is getting back into action.

In the first look at the upcoming sequel, “Fury Of The Gods”, director David F. Sandberg showed off the new and improved superhero outfits for Zachary Levi and the rest of the cast.

While the flick isn’t supposed to hit big screens until 2023, Sandberg teased, “Don’t know how long we can keep the new suits from leaking so here’s a pic I took the other day.”

Just like the original, “Shazam!: Fury Of The Gods” follows Billy Batson (Asher Angel) and his five foster siblings: Freddy Freeman (Jack Dylan Grazer), Darla Dudley (Faithe Herman), Mary Bromfield (Grace Fulton), Eugene Choi (Ian Chen), and Pedro Peña (Jovan Armand). Like fans know, Billy possesses the ability to transform into an adult superhero, played by Levi. Eventually, Billy’s siblings gained the ability to transform themselves into superheroes, just like Billy.

The new photo shows Adam Brody, Meagan Good, Ross Butler, Levi, Fulton, and D.J. Cortona as the superhero versions of Freddy, Darla, Eugene, Billy, Mary and Pedro.

After Sandberg shared the teaser, many fans noticed that Fulton now plays both versions of Mary, taking over for Michelle Broth, who portrayed the character’s adult “Mary Marvel” form.

“Yes, Grace now plays both parts,” Sandberg replied to a fan.”But her hair and makeup is slightly different when she’s super so nobody will ever recognize her. Hey, it works for Wonder Woman!”

“Shazam!: Fury Of The Gods” is expected to hit big screens on June 2, 2023.