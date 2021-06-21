George Michael’s estate is responding to those Lorde “Solar Power” comparisons.

Michael’s estate shared in a statement on the late singer’s website: “We are aware that many people are making a connection between ‘Freedom ’90’ by George Michael and ‘Solar Power’ by Lorde, which George would have been flattered to hear, so on behalf of one great artist to a fellow artist, we wish her every success with the single.”

Lorde dropped her new track on June 10, four years after she released her latest album, Melodrama, back in 2017.

Social media users immediately compared the song to Michael’s 1990 hit “Freedom! 90”.

I’m not going to sit here and be quiet about the fact that Lorde’s new “Solar Power” song’s chorus has the EXACT same chords as George Michael’s “Freedom” – it’s so blatant. — Morgan Sannes (@mjsannes) June 19, 2021

Lorde’s ‘#SolarPower’ and George Michael’s ‘Freedom! ‘90’ are the same song. change my mind. — Zach Webb (@zach_webb) June 18, 2021

the other night i played solar power by lorde and straight after hanna put on freedom by george michael and …. it’s the same song — aela (@150ccmariokart) June 15, 2021

Despite the comparisons, Lorde recently revealed it was Primal Scream that actually influenced the track.

She said in an interview with Zane Lowe, “I had never heard Primal Scream in my life. I’d been told to check them out,” adding that her song sounded like the band’s 1990 tune “Loaded”.

“It’s just one of those crazy things that, like, they just were the spiritual forebears of the song. I reached out to [Primal Scream singer] Bobby [Gillespie] and he was so lovely about it. And he was like, ‘You know, these things happen. You caught a vibe that we caught years ago.’ And he gave us his blessing,” she explained. “‘Loaded’ is 100 per cent, the original blueprint for this, but we arrived at it organically. And I’m glad we did.”